Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) & Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Critical Contrast

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vita Coco alerts:

16.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vita Coco and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group -15.07% N/A -73.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Pacific Ventures Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.50 $19.01 million N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group $41.99 million 0.07 -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vita Coco and Pacific Ventures Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vita Coco presently has a consensus price target of $15.14, indicating a potential upside of 47.45%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Pacific Ventures Group.

Summary

Vita Coco beats Pacific Ventures Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Pacific Ventures Group (Get Rating)

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers. In addition, it manufactures and wholesales custom processed beef, pork, chicken, lamb, veal, and seafood products; and redistributes dry goods, frozen foods, disposables, and janitorial products, as well as sells meat and dairy products. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.