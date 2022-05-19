Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vivid Seats.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

Shares of SEAT opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.68. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $14.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,169,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

