VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $136.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector weight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VMW. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.45. The stock had a trading volume of 37,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. VMware has a twelve month low of $92.76 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.05 and its 200 day moving average is $117.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,382,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

