VMware (VMW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect VMware to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VMware to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $93.63 on Thursday. VMware has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $167.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.65.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in VMware by 31.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 651 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in VMware by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 674 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in VMware by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Cross Research reduced their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

