Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 125 by Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 118.06 ($1.46) on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The firm has a market cap of £33.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

