Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VOD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.85) in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 51,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,035. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 251.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 348,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249,329 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 758,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,870 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 448.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 502,101 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 410,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.