Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €225.00 ($234.38) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($182.29) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($244.79) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($239.58) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($320.83) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €225.35 ($234.74).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €145.98 ($152.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of €150.66 and a 200 day moving average of €169.79. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a 52-week high of €245.45 ($255.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

