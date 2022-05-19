Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Volta from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NYSE VLTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 6,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Volta has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts predict that Volta will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Volta during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Volta during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Volta in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Volta during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Volta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

