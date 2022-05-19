Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the April 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
VNT opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.
Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
