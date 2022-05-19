Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.03.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vontier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vontier by 24.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

