Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Vontier has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VNT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus cut their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Vontier news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

