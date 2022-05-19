Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Stephens

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.
Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 656,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.38. Walmart has a 52-week low of $121.53 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.