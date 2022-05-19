Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Stephens

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stephens to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 656,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,153,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.38. Walmart has a 52-week low of $121.53 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.