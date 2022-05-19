Warburg Research Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €38.00 ($39.58) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($50.42) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($51.04) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.65 ($44.43).

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($13.99) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.52).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

