Warburg Research Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €84.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €84.00 ($87.50) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($88.54) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($101.04) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($64.69) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($83.33) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.10 ($82.40).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR SAX opened at €52.40 ($54.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.70. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €49.26 ($51.31) and a 52-week high of €76.05 ($79.22).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.