Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €53.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($55.21) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 74.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UTDI. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €36.00 ($37.50) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.75) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on United Internet in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.
United Internet stock opened at €30.43 ($31.70) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. United Internet has a one year low of €26.24 ($27.33) and a one year high of €37.67 ($39.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.69.
United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.
