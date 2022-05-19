Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.28. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $511,303,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 13,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250,941 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Warby Parker by 42.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,563,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the first quarter worth approximately $93,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

