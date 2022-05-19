Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,610 ($19.85) target price on the stock.

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 886 ($10.92) on Wednesday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 52-week low of GBX 746 ($9.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.72). The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,072.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Carter acquired 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,146 ($14.13) per share, for a total transaction of £99,702 ($122,906.80). Also, insider Teresa Colaianni purchased 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($13.83) per share, with a total value of £98,937.96 ($121,964.94).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.