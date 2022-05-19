Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) versus Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Financial Contrast

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wave Life Sciences -275.31% -558.73% -60.21% Theravance Biopharma -268.57% N/A -35.41%

Wave Life Sciences has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wave Life Sciences and Theravance Biopharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wave Life Sciences $40.96 million 1.88 -$122.25 million ($2.13) -0.59 Theravance Biopharma $55.31 million 11.83 -$199.43 million ($2.05) -4.20

Wave Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma. Theravance Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wave Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wave Life Sciences and Theravance Biopharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wave Life Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Theravance Biopharma 2 4 2 0 2.00

Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 534.92%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Wave Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wave Life Sciences is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma beats Wave Life Sciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wave Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression. The company also develops WVE-004, a C9orf72 molecule for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; WVE-003, a mutant huntingtin SNP3 molecule for the treatment of Huntington's disease; WVE-N531, an Exon 53 molecule for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ATXN3, a discovery stage program for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia 3, as well as multiple preclinical programs for CNS disorders. In addition, it focuses on developing GalNAc-conjugated AIMers to treat hepatic indications comprising Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD); and two preclinical programs, such as Usher syndrome type 2A (USH2A) and retinitis pigmentosa due to a P23H mutation in the RHO gene (RhoP23H) for the treatment of retinal diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, University of Oxford, University of Massachusetts, Western Washington University, Grenoble Institute of Neurosciences, IRBM S.p.A, University of Louisville, and University College London. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

About Theravance Biopharma (Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

