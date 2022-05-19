Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of IMPL stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. Impel NeuroPharma has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 43.4% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 131.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

