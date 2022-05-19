Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.20) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.11).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Impel NeuroPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 43.4% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 111,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impel NeuroPharma by 131.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Impel NeuroPharma (Get Rating)
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impel NeuroPharma (IMPL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.