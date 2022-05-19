Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.20). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 366.46% and a negative return on equity of 112.69%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million.

HARP has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 547,689 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

