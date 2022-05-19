Wedbush Weighs in on Applied Genetic Technologies Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.46). Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,533,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 316,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 66,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

