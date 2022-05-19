Wedbush Weighs in on Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $28.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $162,832,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,502 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 108.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,710,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after purchasing an additional 891,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11,823.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 516,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,082,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.