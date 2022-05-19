Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS: CESDF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/16/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25.
- 5/16/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.30 to C$3.60.
- 5/13/2022 – CES Energy Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 5/13/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$5.00.
- 4/22/2022 – CES Energy Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – CES Energy Solutions is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:CESDF opened at $1.95 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.
