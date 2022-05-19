Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP) recently:

5/6/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.00 ($79.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/5/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($83.33) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/5/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €65.00 ($67.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/5/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($81.25) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/26/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($81.25) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/29/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.00 ($79.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/28/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €78.00 ($81.25) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/28/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($90.63) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/25/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($61.46) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/21/2022 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($78.13) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of COP opened at €50.05 ($52.14) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €44.40 ($46.25) and a 12 month high of €82.80 ($86.25). The company’s fifty day moving average is €52.33 and its 200-day moving average is €59.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

