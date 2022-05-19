Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WB. Benchmark dropped their target price on Weibo from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Weibo has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weibo will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,276,000 after buying an additional 512,861 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $143,502,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 14.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

