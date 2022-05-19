Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WBT opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welbilt will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 1,581.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

