Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.75.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
WBT opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welbilt by 1,581.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Welbilt (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
