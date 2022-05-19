Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
EMD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. 307,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,025. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
