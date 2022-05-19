Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

GDO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 69,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,311. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 248,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

