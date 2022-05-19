Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
GDO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 69,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,311. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.
About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
