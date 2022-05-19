Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:EHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,088. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $10.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

