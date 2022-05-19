Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HIX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 155,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,442. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

