Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:HIO)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.