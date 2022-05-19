Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $16.64.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.