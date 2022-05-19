Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 27,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

