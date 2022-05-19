Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
