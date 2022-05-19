Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

