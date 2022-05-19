Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:WIA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 293,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.