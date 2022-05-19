Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIAGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:WIA traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 293,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 55,328 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.