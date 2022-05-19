Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WIW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 549,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,448. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIW. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

