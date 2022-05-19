Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE WIW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 549,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,448. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
