Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SBI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 41,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,012. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

