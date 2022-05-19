Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

IGI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 35,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.