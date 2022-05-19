Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
IGI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.08. 35,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
