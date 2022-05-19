Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSE PAI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 6,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,911. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $17.41.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
