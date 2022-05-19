Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMO. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

