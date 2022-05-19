Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:DMO traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,517. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $16.29.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.