Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

MHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,349. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

