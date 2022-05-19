Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MNP)

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of MNP stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $12.40. 15,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,546. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

