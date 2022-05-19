Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

WEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 26,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,723. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $173,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

