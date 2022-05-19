Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 26,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,723. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
