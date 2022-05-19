Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 26,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,723. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 64.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $173,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 70.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.