WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Down 19.7% in April

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get WestRock alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $337,501,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,710,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in WestRock by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,042 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $45.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. WestRock has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $59.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.