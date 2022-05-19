William Blair Comments on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

ATNM opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

