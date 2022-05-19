William Blair Comments on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $332,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 132.9% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Actinium Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
