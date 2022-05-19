William Blair Downgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Hold

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE:UAA traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 393,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,045,532. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

