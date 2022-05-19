William Blair Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.47. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Stratasys by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

