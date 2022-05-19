William G. Barron Sells 3,500 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) Director William G. Barron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $70,455.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,423.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FFBC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.46. 2,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,601. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.33 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

