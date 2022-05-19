Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WSM opened at $110.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.74.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

