Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The firm has a market cap of $187.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 940 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $31,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,325.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock worth $581,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

